Food lovers across the Tampa Bay region are invited to come hungry and leave happy at the inaugural Florida Foodies Fest, a brand-new, two-day celebration of Florida’s vibrant food and maker scene.

This family-friendly festival takes place Saturday April 11 from 11 am to 7 pm and Sunday, April 12 from 11 am to 5 pm at Win! Derby. Win! Derby is located at 10490 Gandy Blvd N in St. Petersburg. Admission is free and pets are welcome.

The festival grounds are behind the Derby building and all visitors must go through the building to access the Florida Foodie’s event. Florida Foodies Fest brings together food trucks, restaurants, craft beverages, packaged food makers, artisanal vendors, and foodie-focused small businesses from across the state. Attendees can expect a wide variety of cuisines, sweet and savory treats, local brands, foodie competitions, chef demos, and an energetic festival atmosphere designed for families, friends and pets.

A special highlight on Saturday, April 11, is the Florida Weiner Dog Derby, where dachshunds take center stage in races, parades, and fan-favorite contests. The derby adds an extra dose of fun and community spirit for both pet lovers and spectators. The Wiener dog race will take place at noon Saturday, followed by the Wanna-be Wiener dog race at 2:30 and the Agility Rally fun competition at 3pm.

Over 100 confirmed vendors include an impressive mix of culinary talent and creative small businesses, including Caribbean and Cuban cuisine, Venezuelan arepas, lobster, Mexican street food, sandwiches, kettle corn, empanadas, baked goods, shaved ice, ice cream, macarons, hot sauces, honey, jams, jerky and specialty beverages. Shoppers will also find local makers offering jewelry, art, home decor, pet accessories, wellness services and more. Additional event happenings include: • Contests, anyone can enter and sign up for free at the event include Pie-eating, sponsored by Glorious Pie, Sandwich Showdown, sponsored by Pipo's Cuban Café, Eat a Cake, sponsored by Cory's Bakery and Empanada Edge-Out, sponsored by Main Street Boys Empanadas. •

Demonstrations including pasta-making by D'z Pasta and Observation beehive and talks, with Seminole Bee Farms. • Chef competitions at the event include categories include snack, entree, dessert, drink and baked goods. “Florida Foodies Fest is all about celebrating local flavor, creativity and small businesses. We wanted to create an accessible, high-energy event that feels welcoming, fun, and delicious for everyone,” said Florida Foodies Fest event organizers. Florida Foodies Fest is organized by SIK Promotions, SaucyQueen Events, and LocalShops1.

Businesses interested in participating as vendors can email ester@localshops1.com for more information or Facebook https://www.facebook.com/events/win-derby/florida-foodies-fest/849134134295703/ [facebook.com].

