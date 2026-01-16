Florida Museum of Photographic Art presents a new exhibit of cell phone photography

The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts (FMoPA) is proud to present Dimpy Bhalotia: Small Lens, Big World, on view from January 15 through April 5, 2026. This exhibition celebrates the extraordinary potential of the cell phone as a creative tool, showcasing the poetic, spontaneous, and deeply human moments of photography by the award-winning Indian photographer Dimpy Bhalotia. In this segment, local photographer Simone Leal gives tips about how we can better use our own cell phones for photography like a pro. More information is available at www.FMoPA.org [fmopa.org] and by calling (813) 221-2222.
