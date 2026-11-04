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Florida Museum of Photographic Arts Presents The Soldier’s Lens Year 2

Check out this new exhibition "The Soldiers Lens".
FMOPA | Morning Blend
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The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts (FMoPA) is proud to present The Soldier’s Lens, on view from November 5, 2026, through January 10, 2027. The exhibition features powerful images taken by active-duty service members, reservists, veterans and their families, capturing the realities of military life, from training and deployment to homecomings and everyday routines.

This year's showcase features 209 photos submitted by 82 individuals, with historical and modern imagery. The Soldier’s Lens offers a direct, personal look at military service, blending artistic vision with authentic lived experience.

Beyond the gallery walls, FMoPA will host community programming throughout the exhibition, an online showcase, and a dedicated educational curriculum. In honor of those who served, the museum is offering free admission to all veterans on Veterans Day.

The Soldier’s Lens is presented by The Tampa Medical and Research District, with additional support from Tom and Dixie Arthur, Jim Ferman, Amalie Oil, Celestar Corp., Vistra Communications, and CI Interiors. To learn more, visit fmopa.org.

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