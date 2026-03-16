Florida Orthopaedic Institute | A Game-Changing Procedure to Help with Thumb Arthritis

Dr Devin Collins, who just completed the 1st ever thumb joint prothesis implant talks about what sets FOI apart for anyone with a hand injury.

Thumb arthritis can make everyday activities like opening a jar, gripping a golf club, typing, or even turning a doorknob painful and limiting. With this leading-edge procedure, patients who once faced chronic pain and reduced mobility now have a new option that can help them return to the activities they love with greater comfort and confidence.

This milestone reflects Florida Orthopaedic Institute’s continued leadership in subspecialty orthopedic care, where highly trained surgeons focus exclusively on areas like hand and wrist to deliver the most advanced treatments available.

Patients experiencing persistent thumb or wrist pain don’t have to live with the limitations. Early evaluation can help determine whether innovative treatments like thumb joint replacement may be appropriate. To learn more or schedule a consultation with a hand and wrist specialist, patients are encouraged to call or request an appointment today.

https://www.floridaortho.com [floridaortho.com]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Florida Orthopaedic Institute

