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Florida Orthopaedic Institute | Back Pain

We discuss when to seek treatment for back pain.
Florida Orthopaedic Institute | Morning Blend
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A lot of people experience back pain. How can they tell when it's something they can manage at home versus a sign they should see a specialist? Most back pain isn't serious, but symptoms like persistent pain, pain that isn't improving, or pain that's affecting your daily activities are signs it's time to get evaluated. The goal is figuring out what's causing the pain and creating a treatment plan that's tailored to that individual patient.

For more information, visit floridaotho.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Florida Orthopaedic Institute

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