Florida Orthopaedic Institute | Diagnosing and Treating Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Amyloid is a protein that doctors learn about in medical school but orthopedic surgeons hardly ever had anything to do with Amyloid except that it would show up on our examinations. About 10 years ago some doctors started to find that people with carpal tunnel syndrome may have amyloidosis. Amyloidosis is a rare, serious disease where abnormal amyloid proteins build up in tissues and organs—commonly the heart, kidneys, liver, and nerves—causing them to malfunction. There were studies done over the past 10 years and turns out about 15 to 20% of patients with carpal tunnel syndrome in both hands typically over the age of 50, 60 for women, have it.

If you are having any numbness, pain in your hands or wrists, go online to FloridaOrtho.com and make an appointment.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Florida Orthopaedic Institute

