Florida Orthopaedic Institute | Help for Chronic Shoulder Pain

Advanced technology with improved access to care—only available locally through Florida Orthopaedic Institute.

More precision means more confidence and better outcomes for patients. Mako Shoulder uses advanced robotic-assisted technology to help surgeons perform shoulder replacement with a very high level of accuracy. Using a personalized pre-surgical plan based on each patient’s anatomy, the system guides the surgeon during the procedure to position the implant exactly where it should go. For patients, that means greater confidence in the procedure, more predictable outcomes, and the potential for better range of motion and longer-lasting results over time. Importantly, the surgeon is always in control—the technology simply enhances their precision.

For appointments, visit FloridaOrtho.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Florida Orthopaedic Institute

