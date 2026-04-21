Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
17  WX Alerts
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Florida Orthopaedic Institute | Help for Chronic Shoulder Pain

Posted

Advanced technology with improved access to care—only available locally through Florida Orthopaedic Institute.

More precision means more confidence and better outcomes for patients. Mako Shoulder uses advanced robotic-assisted technology to help surgeons perform shoulder replacement with a very high level of accuracy. Using a personalized pre-surgical plan based on each patient’s anatomy, the system guides the surgeon during the procedure to position the implant exactly where it should go. For patients, that means greater confidence in the procedure, more predictable outcomes, and the potential for better range of motion and longer-lasting results over time. Importantly, the surgeon is always in control—the technology simply enhances their precision.

For appointments, visit FloridaOrtho.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Florida Orthopaedic Institute

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com