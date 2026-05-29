Florida Orthopaedic Institute | Help for Sciatica

Sciatica refers to pain that travels along the sciatic nerve, usually from the lower back into the buttock and down the leg. It’s commonly caused by a herniated disc, spinal stenosis, arthritis, or nerve compression in the lower spine. Many people call any leg pain “sciatica,” but identifying the underlying cause is important for proper treatment.

Typical symptoms include shooting leg pain, numbness, tingling, or weakness. Red flags include loss of bladder or bowel control, severe weakness, difficulty walking, or pain after trauma — these require urgent evaluation. Persistent symptoms lasting more than several weeks should also be checked by a specialist.

The majority of patients get better with conservative care such as physical therapy, activity modification, anti-inflammatory medications, stretching, and sometimes injections. Bed rest is usually not recommended; gentle movement and staying active can help recovery. Early education and proper treatment can prevent chronic pain.

Surgery is considered when patients have significant weakness, worsening neurologic symptoms, or pain that doesn’t improve after conservative treatment. Modern spine procedures are often minimally invasive and designed to relieve nerve pressure while speeding recovery. The goal is not just pain relief, but restoring function and quality of life.

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