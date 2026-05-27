Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Florida Orthopaedic Institute | US Scope Procedure

Posted

This is a first-of-its-kind advancement in shoulder surgery. Dr. Kevin Cronin performed the first reported U.S. SCOPE procedure, introducing a new option for patients with complex posterior shoulder instability. What makes this different is that it doesn’t just tighten soft tissue — it corrects the underlying bone structure causing the instability.

For more information, visit FloridaOrtho.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Florida Orthopaedic Institute

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com