Florida Orthopaedic Institute | US Scope Procedure

This is a first-of-its-kind advancement in shoulder surgery. Dr. Kevin Cronin performed the first reported U.S. SCOPE procedure, introducing a new option for patients with complex posterior shoulder instability. What makes this different is that it doesn’t just tighten soft tissue — it corrects the underlying bone structure causing the instability.

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