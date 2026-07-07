Florida Orthopaedic Institute | Whole Patient Approach

Florida Orthopaedic's "whole-patient" approach differs from traditional sports medicine and orthopedic care. It includes treating highly active individuals through a coordinated, patient-specific model. Combining expertise from orthopedics, primary care sports medicine, rehabilitation, nutrition, and performance optimization. Creating one integrated treatment plan rather than having patients navigate multiple providers independently. Focus on helping patients return to activity safely and efficiently.

For more information, visit floridaortho.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Florida Orthopaedic Institute

