Florida seniors are facing dual crises...food insecurity and deadly summer heat.

Florida is facing a growing senior hunger crisis, with more than 552,000 older adults experiencing food insecurity. Thanks to new state funding, Neighborly can continue serving seniors already receiving Meals on Wheels while expanding services to reach more older adults who are still waiting for help.

Summer heat creates serious health risks for older adults, especially those living alone. Simple actions like checking on a neighbor, encouraging hydration and staying socially connected can help prevent heat-related emergencies and allow seniors to remain safe and independent.

Neighborly has been serving Pinellas County seniors for 60 years, providing more than just meals. Every delivery includes a wellness check, a friendly face and a vital connection that helps older adults age with dignity, while the organization's $60 for 60 campaign will help support even more seniors throughout the community.

Neighborly Senior Care Network

5225 Tech Data Drive, Suite 102

Clearwater, FL 33760

(727) 573-9444

Neighborly.org

Learn more about Meals on Wheels, volunteer opportunities, the $60 for 60 campaign, and ways to support seniors in Pinellas County.

