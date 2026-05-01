FMoPA presents "Cigars! Photography, Industry, and Identity"

The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts (FMoPA) at 1630 E. 7th Avenue presents Cigars! Photography, Industry, and Identity through July 19. This landmark exhibition honors Ybor City’s enduring legacy as the "Cigar Capital of the World" through a powerful visual dialogue that bridges the golden age of cigar making with its vibrant present. Visitors will experience rare nineteenth and early twentieth-century original vintage photographs from The Burns Collection that transport viewers to a time when immigrants from Cuba, Spain and Italy were at the heart of the city’s rise, as well as modern photos by Zack Wittman. Hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m.; closed Mondays. Admission is free for children and members; general admission is $12. More information is available at www.FMoPA.org [fmopa.org] and by calling (813) 221-2222
The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts (FMoPA) at 1630 E. 7th Avenue presents Cigars! Photography, Industry, and Identity through July 19. This landmark exhibition honors Ybor City’s enduring legacy as the "Cigar Capital of the World" through a powerful visual dialogue that bridges the golden age of cigar making with its vibrant present. Visitors will experience rare nineteenth and early twentieth-century original vintage photographs from The Burns Collection that transport viewers to a time when immigrants from Cuba, Spain and Italy were at the heart of the city’s rise, as well as modern photos by Zack Wittman. Hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m.; closed Mondays. Admission is free for children and members; general admission is $12. More information is available at www.FMoPA.org [fmopa.org] and by calling (813) 221-2222
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