Fondue Into Fall at Melting Pot

Pumpkin spice season is here — but this year, think beyond the latte. Melting Pot is celebrating the flavors of the season with its limited-time Fondue Into Fall menu, a cozy three-course experience featuring sweet, savory and craveable fall favorites designed for sharing. Start with Cranberry Pecan Cheese Fondue, featuring Butterkäse and Fontina cheeses blended with apple cider, Cherrywood smoked ham, dried cranberries, candied pecans and scallions, served with artisan breads, fresh fruit and vegetables for dipping. Next, enjoy the Apple Almond Salad, made with crisp apples, honey-roasted almonds and Gorgonzola crumbles, finished with an apple mustard vinaigrette. Then comes the ultimate fall finale: Pumpkin Spice White Chocolate Fondue. Creamy white chocolate is blended with spiced pumpkin purée and pumpkin spice caramel, then topped with autumn-spiced graham cracker crunch and whipped topping. Choose your favorite dipper and dig in for a new way to enjoy the flavor everyone waits for all year. Guests can enjoy the limited-time three-course Fondue Into Fall experience or upgrade to four courses by adding an entrée. Skip the pumpkin spice latte. Grab a fondue fork and taste fall at Melting Pot. Visit meltingpot.com to learn more or make a reservation.
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