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Food and Beverage Trends

Natural Foods Chef Cindi Avila joined us with some of the top trending food and beverages
Green Goddess | Morning Blend
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Natural Foods Chef Cindi Avila joined us with some of the top trending food and beverages. For more on the products seen here, check out:

Lewis Bake Shop Half Loaves are available at Walmart and Lewisbakeshop.com [lewisbakeshop.com]

Smoothie King Protein Packed Smoothies & Power Eats at SmoothieKing.com [smoothieking.com]

Coaqua Coconut Water is available at Sprouts, Total Wine, ABC Fine Wine & Liquors, Circle K and DrinkCoaqua.com [drinkcoaqua.com]

Komos Tequila is available at Publix Liquors, Total Wine, ABC Fine Wine & Liquors and Komos.com [komos.com]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Green Goddess

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