Food for Families | Duke Energy is a Community Partner

Hundreds of thousands of residents across West Central Florida are food insecure, meaning they lack access to healthy, nutritious foods. More than 1 million residents right here in Tampa Bay are finding themselves food insecure and in need of assistance. The need is too great for any one organization to handle alone, so we’re all joining together to support our community. We’re hopeful that we can match or exceed the generous giving from last year’s campaign.

And by raising awareness of the need that exists here, we’re hoping to draw continued support for Feeding Tampa Bay that extends beyond the life of this campaign to feed our neighbors.

For more information on how to help visit tampabay28.com/gives