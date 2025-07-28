Food Network's "Worse Cooks in America" returns

WORST COOKS IN AMERICA: TALENTED AND TERRIBLE PREMIERES MONDAY, JULY 28TH AT 9PM ET/PT The late Chef Anne Burrell’s final appearance as mentor on Worst Cooks in America will premiere on Food Network on Monday, July 28th at 9pm ET/PT and stream next day on HBO Max. The new season, dubbed Worst Cooks in America: Talented and Terrible, showcases recruits who are professional performers and used to stealing the spotlight, but in the kitchen, they are dishing out disasters. Anne was joined by boot camp's newest mentor, Chef Gabe Bertaccini, as they worked to turn their teams of culinary flops into food masters. The recruits are: Decari “Cari” Westerman, Rapper (Boston); Chris Tanner, Artist (NYC); Julia Watkins, Electric Violinist (Vero Beach, Florida); Kyle Torrence, Musical Theater Performer (Brooklyn, NY); Lee Coleé, Tap Dancer (Oklahoma City); GloZell Green, Social Media personality (Woodland Hills, CA); Matthew Anchel, Opera Singer (NYC); Mikki Yamashiro, Wrestler (Los Angeles); Nick Thomas, Juggler (Sterling Heights, Michigan); Olive Hui, Performance Artist (Brooklyn, NY); Portia Lang, Belly Dancer (Miami); Preshous Jordan, Professional Roller Skater (Los Angeles); Rebekah ‘Bean’ Ripley, Gymnast (Mapleton, Utah); Ricky Downes, Puppeteer (Long Island, NY); Shinobi Poli, Parkour Artist (Temple Terrace, Florida) and Todd Zimmerman, Professional Clown (Davenport, Florida). In the premiere episode, chefs Anne Burrell and Gabe Bertaccini have their work cut out for them as they attempt to turn a bunch of culinary train wrecks into kitchen stars, but first, they need to know what they are up against. The recruits kick things off with their signature showstopper dish, and in the main dish challenge, they tackle the ultimate test: recreating the chefs' "winner winner chicken dinner." Those with promise move on while the rest face elimination. Across the season, with guidance from Anne and Gabe, the recruits will tackle restaurant classics, try to master global cuisines, and compete in the fan-favorite Remote Control Chef challenge, in their bid to be the best of the worst. Fans can follow along with the new season of Worst Cooks in America on social media using #WorstCooks.