Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Football Season May Be Over, But For Some Fans the Stress is Still Very Real!

We show you the ultimate fantasy football punishment.
DenTek | Morning Blend
Posted

The football season may be over - but for some fans, the stress is still very real.

From second-guessing lineups to reliving close losses, fantasy football can stick with you long after the final game is played. A recent study by DENTEK® is putting a spotlight on just how far that stress can follow fans - even into sleep!

For More Information, Visit www.DenTek.com [dentek.com]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Dentek

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com