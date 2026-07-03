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Forbici Comes to Downtown St. Petersburg

This Hyde Park staple has come to downtown St. Pete.
Forbici is Now Open in St. Pete! | Morning Blend
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Next Level Brands officially brought their celebrated Forbici Modern Italian concept across the bay, introducing the restaurant to St. Petersburg at the Sun Dial. Known for its signature square-cut Roman-style pizzas, house-made pastas, live music and beverage program, Forbici offers a vibrant dining experience rooted in Italian hospitality. Blending contemporary design with a welcoming neighborhood atmosphere, the restaurant is poised to become a go-to destination for both locals and visitors, further contributing to St. Pete's thriving culinary scene.

@eatforbici 183 2nd Ave. N. St Pteresburg, FL 33701

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