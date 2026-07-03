Forbici Comes to Downtown St. Petersburg

Next Level Brands officially brought their celebrated Forbici Modern Italian concept across the bay, introducing the restaurant to St. Petersburg at the Sun Dial. Known for its signature square-cut Roman-style pizzas, house-made pastas, live music and beverage program, Forbici offers a vibrant dining experience rooted in Italian hospitality. Blending contemporary design with a welcoming neighborhood atmosphere, the restaurant is poised to become a go-to destination for both locals and visitors, further contributing to St. Pete's thriving culinary scene.
@eatforbici 183 2nd Ave. N. St Pteresburg, FL 33701