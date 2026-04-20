Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Forever K-Pop

We chat with the producer of the K-Pop show coming to the Straz.
Forever K-Pop | Morning Blend
Posted

Forever K-Pop: A Celebration Concert April 22 at 7 p.m. Straz Center's Morsani Hall www.strazcenter.org [strazcenter.org] Forever K-Pop is a next-level, fan-forward K-Pop celebration concert that fuses cinematic spectacle with arena-style production. It’s nothing like anyone has ever seen featuring smash hit songs by BTS, BlackPink, KATSEYE and more, performed by electrifying singers and dancers who bring the K-Pop fan experience to the next level.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com