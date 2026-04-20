Forever K-Pop: A Celebration Concert April 22 at 7 p.m. Straz Center's Morsani Hall www.strazcenter.org [strazcenter.org] Forever K-Pop is a next-level, fan-forward K-Pop celebration concert that fuses cinematic spectacle with arena-style production. It’s nothing like anyone has ever seen featuring smash hit songs by BTS, BlackPink, KATSEYE and more, performed by electrifying singers and dancers who bring the K-Pop fan experience to the next level.
Forever K-Pop: A Celebration Concert April 22 at 7 p.m. Straz Center's Morsani Hall www.strazcenter.org [strazcenter.org] Forever K-Pop is a next-level, fan-forward K-Pop celebration concert that fuses cinematic spectacle with arena-style production. It’s nothing like anyone has ever seen featuring smash hit songs by BTS, BlackPink, KATSEYE and more, performed by electrifying singers and dancers who bring the K-Pop fan experience to the next level.
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