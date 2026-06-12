Forge Men was designed specifically for men’s skin. Men’s skin is typically thicker and oilier, with a stronger outer barrier, so a lot of traditional creams do not absorb the way men want them to.

Forge Men’s Rejuvenating Tallow Balm uses grass-fed beef tallow, which has a fat composition similar to the natural oils already found in human skin.

That means it is designed to absorb cleanly and help the skin look healthier, firmer, and more refreshed. For active men, that really matters because you don’t want something greasy or heavy sitting on your face. You want something simple that feels good and fits into your routine.

FORGE MEN FATHER’S DAY OFFER

50% OFF 6-Month Supply + Extra 20% Off with Code: FATHERS20

60-Day Money-Back Guarantee

Over 500,000 Satisfied Customers

And, for Morning Blend Viewers: Additional discount code: FATHERS20.

This gives you 20% ADDITIONAL off for all purchases. So 50% + 20%. It’s a great deal for Dad’s, husbands, and men over 40

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Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Forge Men

