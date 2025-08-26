Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Former NFL All-Pro Ovie Mughelli Shares Winning Tips for Tailgates & Gameday Parties

NFL veteran &amp; former network TV football analyst Ovie Mughelli shares how he makes the most of having a good time and supporting his favorite teams this fall.
Ovie Mughelli | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Raeburn Winery, Cricut, TCL, JOYBA

At 6-foot-1, 250-pounds, Ovie Mughelli was a bruising fullback for more than a decade in the NFL. The former All-Pro player was known for punishing linebackers, but also for his engaging personality and ability to have fun with his teammates both on and off the field.

Now, the former network TV Sports analyst joins us to share his football insight and his timely tailgating tips for firing up the grill and sharing can’t-miss recipes for enjoying all the games.

For more information, visit TipsOnTV.com.

