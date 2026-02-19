Former Tampa Prosecutor Bennie Lazzara Jr. Brings 1970s Courtroom Drama to Life in New Legal Thriller

We're taking you inside a 1970s Tampa courtroom with a gripping new legal thriller rooted in real-life experience. Set during Florida's 'Reefer Madness' era, "The Jury Is Back" explores the pressure, power, and life-or-death decisions made inside the jury room.

Joining us is author Bennie Lazzara Jr., a former first-degree murder prosecutor and iconic trial attorney, now bringing decades of courtroom experience to fiction, right from the heart of Tampa.

"The Jury Is Back" is available now in hardcover and paperback through major booksellers including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Books-A-Million, as well as independent bookstores.