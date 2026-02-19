Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Former Tampa Prosecutor Bennie Lazzara Jr. Brings 1970s Courtroom Drama to Life in New Legal Thriller

We chat with Bennie about his new book.
Author Bennie Lazzara Jr | Tampa Morning Blend
Posted

We're taking you inside a 1970s Tampa courtroom with a gripping new legal thriller rooted in real-life experience. Set during Florida's 'Reefer Madness' era, "The Jury Is Back" explores the pressure, power, and life-or-death decisions made inside the jury room.

Joining us is author Bennie Lazzara Jr., a former first-degree murder prosecutor and iconic trial attorney, now bringing decades of courtroom experience to fiction, right from the heart of Tampa.

"The Jury Is Back" is available now in hardcover and paperback through major booksellers including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Books-A-Million, as well as independent bookstores.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com