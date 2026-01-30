Free Tax Help Through the United Way VITA Program

United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, VITA (Vy-Tah) offers free tax preparation for qualified households across the region, with United Way Suncoast servicing Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota and DeSoto, United Way of Pasco servicing Pasco County and United Way of Central Florida servicing Polk, Hardee and Highlands counties. Providing free tax preparation, which can cost as much as $300, is a true boost for community members, especially when you consider nearly half of all households in our region live paycheck to paycheck.

VITA provides free tax prep but it's also an initiative with heart, yielding inspiring stories every year. Community members beam when they learn they'll receive a return. Our IRS-certified volunteers swell with pride knowing they've made a difference in someone's life. And whether community members receive a refund or not, they learn about other initiatives that can help them move towards financial security.

If you’re in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota or DeSoto and want to make a VITA appointment, you can visit uwsvita.org.

If you’re in Polk, Hardee or Highlands, go to uwcf.org/free-tax-prep.

For our friends in Pasco, visit unitedwaypasco.org/vita-tax-prep

