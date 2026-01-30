Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Free Tax Help Through the United Way VITA Program

We talk about how the United Way is helping you prep for tax season.
United Way | Morning Blend
United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, VITA (Vy-Tah) offers free tax preparation for qualified households across the region, with United Way Suncoast servicing Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota and DeSoto, United Way of Pasco servicing Pasco County and United Way of Central Florida servicing Polk, Hardee and Highlands counties. Providing free tax preparation, which can cost as much as $300, is a true boost for community members, especially when you consider nearly half of all households in our region live paycheck to paycheck.

VITA provides free tax prep but it's also an initiative with heart, yielding inspiring stories every year. Community members beam when they learn they'll receive a return. Our IRS-certified volunteers swell with pride knowing they've made a difference in someone's life. And whether community members receive a refund or not, they learn about other initiatives that can help them move towards financial security.

If you’re in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota or DeSoto and want to make a VITA appointment, you can visit uwsvita.org.

If you’re in Polk, Hardee or Highlands, go to uwcf.org/free-tax-prep.

For our friends in Pasco, visit unitedwaypasco.org/vita-tax-prep

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: United Way Suncoast

