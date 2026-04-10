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Free Yoga at Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival

Free beach yoga and live music this weekend at The Pier 60.
Sugar Sand Fest | Morning Blend
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Free Yoga at The Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival with Crystal Kage from Beach Town Yoga accompanied with live acoustic music from the talented Chris McCarty.

Start your weekend stretching to your favorite yoga poses taking in the ocean breeze with an extra kick to your flow and the soft sand under your feet! So whether you're a seasoned yogi or a newbie, you’ll feel all the good vibes and good times in this victorious flow.

Free Beach Yoga takes place on Saturday, April 4th and Saturday, April 11th starting at 10 am.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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