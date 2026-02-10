Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
freeFall Theatre Presents 'Himself and Nora': Now Playing Through March 8

freeFall Theatre Company presents 'Himself and Nora', now playing through March 8.
freeFall Theatre Company is celebrating one of history’s greatest romances with Himself and Nora, now playing through March 8. The musical tells the passionate, unconventional love story between Irish poet and novelist James Joyce and his muse, Nora Barnacle — a relationship critics have called “a powerful production” and “a portrait of how art is made not in isolation, but in relationship.”

The show brims with Irish charm, featuring onstage musicians and lively Irish step dancing, creating the atmosphere of a night in a cozy pub. Its intimate setting makes it a perfect fit for freeFall’s performance space — and a perfect choice for Valentine’s Day, with two special shows on February 14 at 2pm and 4pm.

Performances run Wednesdays through Sundays, with matinees at 2pm and evening shows at 7pm. Tickets are $55 and available at freefalltheatre.com or by calling 727-498-5205.

Special offer: use code BLEND for $10 off regular-priced tickets.

