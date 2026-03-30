Fresh and Easy Spring Enteretaining

Spring entertaining just got a whole lot easier. Registered Dietitian Mia Syn joins us with fresh, simple ideas to lighten up your spread for Easter and beyond.

Featured products

Find Pop Its™ tiny bite-sized cucumbers at Whole Foods

Peanuts contain 7 grams of protein per serving – more than any other nut

Find I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter! NutriRich products at retailers nationwide

Hu Chocolate Bars are now available at Publix

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Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Nutrition by Mia

