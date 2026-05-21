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Fresh Trends in Toys, Travel, and so much more

Julie Loffredi | Morning Blend
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Spring is here, bringing fresh trends in toys, travel, and so much more. Here’s a look at what’s shaping the season right now. Here’s Lifestyle Reporter Julie Loffredi

Featured Items

Yoda Puppetronic by RealFX from WOW! Stuff
:https://www.amazon.com/WOW-Puppetronic-Interactive-Animatronic-Realistic/dp/B0GBYYJZVT [amazon.com]

Getmyboat and Boatsetter
Getmyboat.com [getmyboat.com]

Booking
Booking.com [booking.com]

RVshare
Rvshare.com [rvshare.com]

Batch Bicycles
BatchBicycle.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Broadry Media

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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