From a $2,500 Trailer to 14 Trucks: How Junk Punks Built a Fast-Growing Junk Removal Brand

Junk Punks can help with your spring cleaning.
Junk Punks| Tampa Bay Moring Blend
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Junk Punks

What started with a $2,500 trailer and a 200,000-mile Tahoe has grown into a fast-moving regional brand with 14 trucks and a mission built on trust, speed, and peace of mind.

Junk Punks cofounders Ryder Radke, President, and Logan Sullivan, CEO, joined us to talk about how they built a company designed to last — and why junk removal is about more than hauling things away.

For more information, visit junkpunks.com, call (727) 758-7807, or email tampabay@junkpunks.com. Follow Junk Punks on Instagram and Facebook at @thejunkpunks.

Junk Punks Tampa Bay is located at 8800 49th St. N, Unit 203, Pinellas Park, FL 33782. Mention the Morning Blend and get $50 off!

