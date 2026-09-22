From Mental Health to Student Debt

From mental health to workforce training and development and chronic disease, some of the challenges facing Americans are being tackled in unexpected ways through the technology already in their pockets.

Four social entrepreneurs have been named winners in the CTIA Wireless Foundation’s Catalyst 2026 program [wirelessfoundation.org], which supports mobile-first solutions designed to improve lives and strengthen communities.

From California to Florida, and everywhere in-between, the finalists are using wireless technology for good to provide workforce development, and put health care the palm of our hands,

On Monday, September 21, CTIA Wireless Foundation President Dori Kreiger will join a 2026 Catalyst winner to share more about the Catalyst program, how wireless technology, from texting to virtual realty and AI, is being used to address real-world challenges, and the innovative solutions this year’s finalists are developing to strengthen communities and improve lives.

Their innovations range from text messages designed to support mental health and workplace challenges to apps connecting people with criminal records to careers, and bringing hypertension screening into neighborhood barbershops a. Details on the finalists can be found below.

Now in its seventh year, Catalyst has supported more than 30 social entrepreneurs using wireless technology for social good. This year’s finalists are competing for unrestricted grants, including a $100,000 first-place award, as they work to expand the reach and impact of their solutions.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: CTIA Wireless Foundation

