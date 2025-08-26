From USF Student to Franchisor: Ashley Butler Drives ICE COLD AIR’s Tampa Bay Success

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: LCP Consulting

Tampa native Ashley Butler's rise to succeed is an inspiration to all, especially as we celebrate National Black Business Month.

The business owner started with one franchise location of ICE COLD AIR Discount Auto Repair and is now the company's franchisor across five Tampa Bay Area counties!

For more information, visit IceColdAir.com or call (727) 726-2577.