Fun Seasonal Items with Limor Suss

With Halloween coming up and the holidays not far behind, now is a great time to start getting ready, and Limor Suss, lifestyle expert, is here with some fun finds for the season ahead.

Make Halloween even sweeter with HI-CHEW® [hi-chew.com], the immensely fruity and intensely chewy candy! Learn more at HI-CHEW.com.

Bring home spooky creative fun with Crayola Goo Playsets [walmart.com] and Light-Ups [walmart.com]. Kids can mix, customize, dissect, and display colorful Halloween creations all season long.

Garnier SkinActive Waterproof Micellar Cleansing Water [garnierusa.com] is a gentle yet powerful bi-phase cleanser that effortlessly lifts away stubborn waterproof and long-wear makeup, dirt, and oil without harsh rubbing or rinsing.

Maxx Action School Bus [target.com] features a working microphone, joystick controls, realistic lights and sounds for action-packed imaginative play.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Limor Media

