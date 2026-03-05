Gasparilla International Film Festival Runs Through March 8 With California Schemin' in Spotlight

The Gasparilla International Film Festival is running now through March 8 at venues across Tampa, including Tampa Theatre, AMC Westshore, and Centro Asturiano de Tampa.

Among the standout films this year is California Schemin', based on an improbably true story. The film follows two aspiring Scottish MCs who devise an audacious scheme to achieve their dream of a record deal by posing as Californian hip hop artists. As fame beckons and the lies pile up, their friendship is put to the test.

The film is set for a U.S. release in April and will screen at GIFF ahead of its UK premiere on Sunday, March 8. California Schemin' screens Thursday, March 5, at 8:30 p.m. at AMC Westshore Theatre.

For tickets and a full schedule, visit GasparillaFilmFestival.com.