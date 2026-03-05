Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Gasparilla International Film Festival Runs Through March 8 With California Schemin' in Spotlight

We showcase another film that will premier at the festival this weekend.
GIFF | Tampa Bay Moring Blend
Posted

The Gasparilla International Film Festival is running now through March 8 at venues across Tampa, including Tampa Theatre, AMC Westshore, and Centro Asturiano de Tampa.

Among the standout films this year is California Schemin', based on an improbably true story. The film follows two aspiring Scottish MCs who devise an audacious scheme to achieve their dream of a record deal by posing as Californian hip hop artists. As fame beckons and the lies pile up, their friendship is put to the test.

The film is set for a U.S. release in April and will screen at GIFF ahead of its UK premiere on Sunday, March 8. California Schemin' screens Thursday, March 5, at 8:30 p.m. at AMC Westshore Theatre.

For tickets and a full schedule, visit GasparillaFilmFestival.com.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com