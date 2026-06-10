Gear for Cooking, Staying Cool & Organized Outside!

As the World Cup kicks off this month, fans everywhere are getting ready to elevate their tailgating game—and this year, it’s all about smarter, cooler, and more organized outdoor setups. From innovative cooling solutions to pro-level grilling gear and game-day essentials, these must-have products are making it easier than ever to create the ultimate tailgate or camping experience.

Let’s start with staying cool—because nothing can ruin a watch party faster than the heat. The DEWALT 20V MAX Portable Air Cooler, available at Lowe’s, is a true game-changer. This multi-purpose unit not only blows out refreshing cool air, but also doubles as a high-capacity cooler to keep drinks chilled throughout the day. With cordless battery-powered portability, three adjustable fan speeds, and a digital temperature display, it’s designed to deliver comfort wherever the party is—whether you're at the stadium parking lot or out at the campsite. the campsite. You can check it out here: DEWALT Portable Air Cooler at Lowe’s. [lowes.com]

Of course, no tailgate is complete without incredible food, and that’s where the latest from Monument Grills comes in. The brand-new Mesa II Gas Grill Series is designed to help fans cook like pros, no matter where they are. With powerful burners delivering up to 37,000 BTUs and a spacious cooking area, this grill offers serious performance in a compact footprint—perfect for tailgates, patios, or camping trips. Features like foldable side shelves, precision flame control, and built-in storage options make it easy to prep, cook, and serve all in one place. Learn more here: Monument Grills Mesa II. [monumentgrills.com]

And what pairs perfectly with great food and hot weather? Ice—specifically, crave-worthy nugget ice. The Brio 740i Countertop Nugget Ice Maker is a standout addition to any outdoor setup, producing up to 44 pounds of soft, chewable nugget ice per day. It features a compact design, an easy-access refillable water tank, and one-touch self-cleaning, making it a convenient solution for entertaining. Whether you’re filling coolers, mixing drinks, or keeping beverages perfectly chilled, this machine keeps the refreshment flowing all game long. See it here: Brio Nugget Ice Maker. [briowater.com]

Finally, staying organized is key to a stress-free tailgate—and that’s where a simple but powerful upgrade comes in. The Twist & Seal Cord Dock offers an easy, grab-and-go way to manage extension cords, so you can power TVs, speakers, and fans without the mess. Its compact, durable design stays attached to the cord, making wrap-up and storage quick and hassle-free—so you can spend less time untangling cords and more time enjoying the game. Find it here: Twist & Seal Cord Dock. [twistandseal.com]

For more visit www.bethebesthome.com and follow Kathryn at @KathrynEmeryTV

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Be the Best Home

