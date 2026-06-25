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Get a Better Night's Sleep at a Better Price: We're Taking You to the Original Mattress Factory

Check out an American made mattress that will give you the best sleep.
Original Mattress Factory | Morning Blend
Original Mattress Factory | Morning Blend
Original Mattress Factory | Morning Blend
The Original Mattress Factory | Morning Blend
Original Mattress Factory | Morning Blend
Original Mattress Factory | Morning Blend
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Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Original Mattress Factory

We're taking you to the Original Mattress Factory in Clearwater!

Their mattresses and box springs are hand-built at a local factory and sold directly to you in stores. That means you can get a better mattress at a better price compared to mainstream mattress brands.

They offer two-sided, flippable mattresses made with the highest-quality materials. The mattresses also pair with their real, flexing box springs that act as a shock absorber, improving long-term comfort and durability.

They also offer custom mattresses in unique sizes for RVs, campers, boats, antique beds, and more.

For more information, visit OriginalMattress.com. or call (727) 202-9572. The Original Mattress Factory is located at 4701 Ulmerton Road, Suite 200 in Clearwater.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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