Get Ahead of the Deals: Why Now is the Time to Plan Your 2027 Travel

The holidays are approaching, and so are some of the biggest travel deals of the year. If you're already dreaming about your 2027 vacation, now's the time to start planning. Travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore joins us with tips on getting ahead of the deals, what's new for 2027 and how to protect your travel investment.

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