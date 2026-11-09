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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Get Ahead of the Deals: Why Now is the Time to Plan Your 2027 Travel

Start planning your 2027 vacations now!
The Outside Insider | Morning Blend
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The holidays are approaching, and so are some of the biggest travel deals of the year. If you're already dreaming about your 2027 vacation, now's the time to start planning. Travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore joins us with tips on getting ahead of the deals, what's new for 2027 and how to protect your travel investment.

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Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Outside Insider

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