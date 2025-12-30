Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
27  WX Alerts
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Get Down to Business | Cut Through Chaos. Align Teams. Solve Big Problems with Njorth

We meet a man who helps leaders succeed.
Get Down to Business | Morning Blend
Posted
and last updated

Turbulent times can happen in business, but a calming force can help solve problems. That’s where Njorth comes in.

In this week’s get down to business report with Kevin Harrington, the original shark from Shark Tank introduces us to this company.

It helps navigate growth storms with clarity, alignment, and operational precision.

Njorth drives growth by Cutting Through Chaos. Align Teams & Solve Big Problems,

To learn more go to bigbrandventures.com & www.njorth.ai [njorth.ai]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Big Brand Ventures

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com