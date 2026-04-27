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Get Golfing!

Sherri gives us her favorite products to hit the greens in style.
Mom Hint | Morning Blend
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The weather is turning for the better which means it’s time to get golfing. Lifestyle and parenting contributor, Sherri French is here today with great ideas to get you outside and enjoy a great round of golf.

Featured Products

Birdie Balou
Visit www.birdiebalou.com to view their full line of sporting and lifestyle accessories.
Use the code MOMHINT15 for 15% off online

Golf Guiders
Download the GolfGuiders app at the Apple App Store or the Android Play Store

Supergoop!
Find the lineup at your local Target, online at www.target.com or www.supergoop.com

TITE Eyewear
Shop online at www.TITEEyewear.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mom Hint

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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