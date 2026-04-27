The weather is turning for the better which means it’s time to get golfing. Lifestyle and parenting contributor, Sherri French is here today with great ideas to get you outside and enjoy a great round of golf.

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Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mom Hint

