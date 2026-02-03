Getting Ready for Artemis II

Artemis II is historic because it marks NASA’s return to crewed lunar missions. For the first time in over 50 years, astronauts will travel around the Moon, testing systems needed for future missions that will eventually land humans back on the lunar surface and pave the way for missions to Mars. It’s the next giant leap in human space exploration.

The test flight will be NASA’s first mission with crew aboard the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft. The crew includes Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, Mission Specialist Christina Koch, and Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex offers some of the closest public viewing locations available. Guests don’t just watch the launch, they experience it with live commentary from space experts, giant screens, mission programming, and more.

Launch viewing packages have already sold out, which shows just how much excitement there is around Artemis II. However, guests can still visit Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex with general admission during launch week to experience all of the Artemis programming, exhibits, and special presentations tied to the mission. Even if you’re not watching the launch from the visitor complex, you can still experience the mission and learn about what makes Artemis II so historic.

Before it launches, guests can also take the Kennedy Space Center Bus Tour and see NASA’s next Moon rocket on the pad. Artemis II can be seen from The Gantry at LC-39 and the Apollo/Saturn V Center, both accessible with general admission.

