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Getting Seasonal with Pour and Decor

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Pour and Decor | Morning Blend
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At Pour and Decor, they have a little bit of everything from coffee and lunch to shopping. They are located downtown St. Pete in Grand Central. It is important to support local this Christmas season. Not only will you find handmade unique gifts but there will be an employee there to help guide you on putting gifts together. You can see and touch the product so you know your giving something quality. It's also a fun experience to grab a coffee and a glass of wine and pick out your gifts!

For more information visit pouranddecor.com or visit their location at 2210 Central Ave. St.Petersburg, FL. They have an upcoming event on Nov. 20th from 5pm-9pm called Romantasy Book Fair.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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