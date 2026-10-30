Halloween is getting a little spookier! Juliana Rivera, Makeup Manager at Scream-A-Geddon is here to show us how to create a creepy, infected look at home. She has all the tips and tricks to help you perfect your little monster's makeup this Halloween.
Ghoulish Makeup with Scream-a-Geddon
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Halloween is getting a little spookier! Juliana Rivera, Makeup Manager at Scream-A-Geddon is here to show us how to create a creepy, infected look at home. She has all the tips and tricks to help you perfect your little monster's makeup this Halloween.
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