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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Ghoulish Makeup with Scream-a-Geddon

Spooky Makeup | Morning Blend
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Halloween is getting a little spookier! Juliana Rivera, Makeup Manager at Scream-A-Geddon is here to show us how to create a creepy, infected look at home. She has all the tips and tricks to help you perfect your little monster's makeup this Halloween.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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