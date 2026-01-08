Glazer Children's Museum is Undergoing a Month-Long Pirate Invasion!

This January, Glazer Children’s Museum invites families to hoist the sails of adventure and dive into Pirate Invasion, a month-long, swashbuckling celebration in honor of Tampa’s legendary Gasparilla season. Beginning January 6, 2026, young buccaneers and their crews can explore hands-on pirate fun packed with creativity, history, and play-based learning, all included with Museum admission. Throughout January, families can craft their own pirate gear like swords and necklaces, sharpen their pirate skills with rotating daily activities and demonstrations, and set off on a weekly scavenger hunt using their “pirate’s eye” to uncover hidden treasure. There will be pirate-themed storytimes and visits from special guests throughout the month.
For a complete schedule, visit GlazerMuseum.org