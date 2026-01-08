Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Glazer Children's Museum is Undergoing a Month-Long Pirate Invasion!

We talk about some great events for the kids this weekend.
Glazer Museum | Morning Blend
Posted

This January, Glazer Children’s Museum invites families to hoist the sails of adventure and dive into Pirate Invasion, a month-long, swashbuckling celebration in honor of Tampa’s legendary Gasparilla season. Beginning January 6, 2026, young buccaneers and their crews can explore hands-on pirate fun packed with creativity, history, and play-based learning, all included with Museum admission. Throughout January, families can craft their own pirate gear like swords and necklaces, sharpen their pirate skills with rotating daily activities and demonstrations, and set off on a weekly scavenger hunt using their “pirate’s eye” to uncover hidden treasure. There will be pirate-themed storytimes and visits from special guests throughout the month.

For a complete schedule, visit GlazerMuseum.org

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com