GLP-1 Is Changing How America Eats

GLP-1 drugs are reshaping how Americans eat. In Fact, 1 in 8 American adults is currently on a GLP-1 medication [kff.org] — and that number is expected to triple by 2030. These drugs aren't a trend. They're transforming the American diet.

GLP-1 medications can dramatically change the way you eat — but eating less doesn't always mean eating well. Registered Dietitian Maya Feller joins us now with smart strategies to make every bite count.

Go to vitalpursuit.com [vitalpursuit.com] for more

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Nestle/Vital Pursuit

