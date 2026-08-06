Go On a Romantic Journey with Hallmark+

From the hills of Ireland to the vineyards of Spain, this romantic journey has been a hit on Hallmark+. Paris Is Always A Good Idea has everything from rival-to-ally relationship, self-discovery, and looking into the past to move forward. Career-driven nonprofit execute Chelsea Martin travels to Paris to secure a major donor and is shocked when her confident rival-turned-ally, Jason Knightly is sent to join her.

The show premiered on July 30th and has new episodes every Thursday through August 27th exclusively on Hallmark+