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Go On a Romantic Journey with Hallmark+

We talk to two of the stars from Hallmark's new series.
Hallmark | Morning Blend
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From the hills of Ireland to the vineyards of Spain, this romantic journey has been a hit on Hallmark+. Paris Is Always A Good Idea has everything from rival-to-ally relationship, self-discovery, and looking into the past to move forward. Career-driven nonprofit execute Chelsea Martin travels to Paris to secure a major donor and is shocked when her confident rival-turned-ally, Jason Knightly is sent to join her.

The show premiered on July 30th and has new episodes every Thursday through August 27th exclusively on Hallmark+

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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