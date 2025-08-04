Golf, Giving & Good Times: Daystar Life Center's Par-Tee with a Purpose Happening August 16

Join Daystar Life Center for a special afternoon of golf, giving, and good times at Par-Tee with a Purpose, happening Saturday, August 16th from 1 – 4 PM at The Irons Club, a new, unique members-only indoor golf venue in St. Pete.

This exclusive event is your chance to experience The Irons Club even if you’re not a member! Your ticket includes access to their state-of-the-art golf bays + outdoor putting green, a complimentary drink ticket, and entry into our raffle - plus food and additional drinks will be available for purchase onsite.

All proceeds support Daystar Life’s Pet Pantry, which helps local families keep their beloved furry companions fed and cared for during tough times. Supporting pets is part of our broader mission to care for the whole family. Any additional funds raised will go toward Daystar’s ongoing programs that provide healthy food, clothing, resource guidance, and essential services to neighbors in need.

Purchase tickets by visiting GiveButter.com/Par-TeeWithAPurpose. For more information about Daystar Life Center, visit DaystarLife.org.