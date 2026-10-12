"Grandma Rocks" Presented by SAGES Theater

What happens when the sweetheart who got away 50 years ago suddenly comes back into your life? SAGES Theater’s newest Play with Purpose, Grandma Rocks, is a funny, heartfelt story about second chances, love after loss, and the legacy we leave for those we love. Written by Linda Goldman—who began her playwriting journey at age 70—the show puts vibrant older adults center stage while reminding audiences that new chapters can begin at any age. Come for the laughs and the love story, and leave with something meaningful to talk about with your own family.

You can find more information and get your free tickets at mytbtickets.com and sagestheater.org.