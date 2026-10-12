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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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"Grandma Rocks" Presented by SAGES Theater

Experience a joyful second act on the stage and in life.
Grandma Rocks | Morning Blend
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What happens when the sweetheart who got away 50 years ago suddenly comes back into your life? SAGES Theater’s newest Play with Purpose, Grandma Rocks, is a funny, heartfelt story about second chances, love after loss, and the legacy we leave for those we love. Written by Linda Goldman—who began her playwriting journey at age 70—the show puts vibrant older adults center stage while reminding audiences that new chapters can begin at any age. Come for the laughs and the love story, and leave with something meaningful to talk about with your own family.

You can find more information and get your free tickets at mytbtickets.com and sagestheater.org.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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