Great Gifts for Kids from a Kid's Perspective!

Mr Dylan Emery, the Kid-trepreneur with his favorite holiday shopping list.
It’s officially holiday shopping season! When gifting to your kids, give them the gift of play, games, new routines and hobbies to keep them active and happy! Mr Dylan Emery, the Kid-trepreneur with his favorite holiday shopping list shares his favorite picks.

Featured Items:

ZIP STRING
ZipString.Com: The Original String Thrower

CRAYOLA
Crayola Colourwhirls Arena: Rippin’ Spinnin’ Colorin’ Fun!

FEATHERSNAP SMART BIRD FEEDERS
Holiday DEALS on FeatherSnap Smart Bird Feeders: Feathersnapcam.com

www.mrdylanemery.com socials @mrdylanemery

