Great ideas to celebrate the moms in your life

Mother's Day is just around the corner and we have some amazing ideas to celebrate the moms in your life — from pampering her with products she'll love to giving her the gift of a beautiful lawn. And here in Florida where the heat is already in full swing, we could all use a little extra help staying fresh! Lifestyle expert and TV contributor Mercedes Sánchez shares her picks.
Featured Products
Secret Clinical Hyaluronic Acid, $13.99
Give mom the gift of a lush lawn with TruGreen!
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mercedes Sanchez