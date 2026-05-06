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Great ideas to celebrate the moms in your life

Mercedes Sanchez | Morning Blend
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Mother's Day is just around the corner and we have some amazing ideas to celebrate the moms in your life — from pampering her with products she'll love to giving her the gift of a beautiful lawn. And here in Florida where the heat is already in full swing, we could all use a little extra help staying fresh! Lifestyle expert and TV contributor Mercedes Sánchez shares her picks.

Featured Products

Secret Clinical Hyaluronic Acid, $13.99

Give mom the gift of a lush lawn with TruGreen!

SoyNuevaMama.com

MercedesSanchez.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mercedes Sanchez

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