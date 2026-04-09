Great Ideas to Get Outside This Spring

We are just past Easter which means bring on spring. Lifestyle and parenting contributor, Sherri French is here today with great ideas to help you get ready to head outside and enjoy the spring with your family.

Zevo

Zevo Flying Insect Trap Starter Kit - $19.99.

Refill Cartridges - $14.99

Purchase at major retailers such as Amazon, Target, Walmart, Home Depot and Lowe’s

Weber

Genesis E-325W Gas Grill Titanium Edition - $999

Weber Works™ Basin with Cutting Board Lid - $39.99

Weber Works™ Bottle Holder - $12.99

Weber Works™ Condiment Holder - $24.99

WEBER CRAFTED Grilling Basket - $99.99

Available exclusively at weber.com right now and at The Home Depot in May.

Toro

Toro 21 in. Super Recycler® w/Personal Pace® Gas Lawn Mower - $699.00

Buy online at toro.com or in person at Lowe's, Tractor Supply Co, and Ace Hardware

Scentbird / Drift

The limited-edition collaboration is available now at scentbird.com and drift.co

Crayola

Crayola 24 ct Washable Sidewalk Chalk: $3.99

Crayola Chalk a Boomz: $10.99

Crayola Chalk Stencils: $10.99

Crayola 3D Neon Chalk: $9.99

Crayola 10 ct Super Chalk: $4.99

Head to retailers nationwide including Walmart to purchase

To find details on all of these fun ideas for spring, head to @momhint on Instagram

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mom Hint

