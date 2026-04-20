GTE CareFree Checking Account -Access your account anywhere, anytime: 24/7 online, mobile, and phone banking with 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. -Pay and transfer with ease: Access to Zelle®, Bill Pay, and same day transfers, plus a Free debit card you can one-tap add to your digital wallet. -Deposit your way: Direct Deposit set-up in a few clicks, Mobile Deposit, external account, or in person. -Need a replacement card? No waiting 7-10 business days. Get a new card in the App for immediate use with the same card number you’ll receive in the mail.

Apply online at gtefinancial.org or visit a center near you

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: GTE Financial

