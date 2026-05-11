Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

GTE Financial Heritage Card

GTE is offering rewards with their Heritage Card.
GTE Financial | Morning Blend
Posted

Honoring our Tampa Bay roots, featuring our best rewards, perfect for travel lovers. If you are serious about racking up rewards for travel, dining, gas, grocery and home improvement, members can earn big on every purchase.

Are you looking to book an upcoming trip this summer? Enjoy 4x rewards & travel benefits with GTE Financial's -4x points for travel and dining -2x points for EV charging, gas, groceries and home improvement stores -1x points for all other purchases -All international fees are waived on transactions made outside the U.S..

For more information, visit GTEFinancial.org

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: GTE Financial

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com